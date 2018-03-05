Smith named Athlete of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — Ezra Smith was recently honored as the Athlete of the Month for the Month of February by the Northmont Rotary.

Smith is a senior on Northmont’s varsity wrestling team. The award recognizes Smith’s contributions on the wrestling mat, in the classroom, and in the school community as well as our local community at large.

His demonstrated leadership skills and dedication to the team were two characteristics that made him an outstanding choice. The Athlete of the Month award is jointly sponsored by the Northmont Rotary and The Sports Medicine Center at Good Samaritan North Health Center.

Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. is pictured presenting the Athlete of the Month award to Ezra Smith. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/03/web1_Athlete_of_Month.jpg Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. is pictured presenting the Athlete of the Month award to Ezra Smith. Contributed photo

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

