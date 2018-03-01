Sports Calendar

Kids Night Out is March 2 at Northmont High

CLAYTON — Kids Night Out has been set for Friday, March 2 at Northmont High School from 6 to 9 p.m. Northmont Softball players, parents and coaches will be there supervise and all activities will be age appropriate. Snacks will be provided that evening. Cost is $12 per child ond $10 for additional siblings. Please have kids wear gym shoes that evening.

Retired Men’s Golf League

TIPP CITY — Mens Retired League(s) on Wednesday and/or Friday mornings at Homestead Golf Course will have open enrollment and league rules meeting at Homestead at 9 a.m. Wednesday April 11, 2018. Anticipated start of league play will be Wednesday, April 25 and Friday, April 27.

Interested men retired or older than 55 years of age are invited. Yearly fees of $25 per league are payable April 11. Teams are 2 player match format against opposing 2 players with low (A) handicap vs low handicap and high (B) vs high. Bring a partner or one will be assigned. Weekly golf balls prizes for low gross and net scores both A and B, closest to pin on par 3 holes, and longest putt on par 5’s.

New applicants may address response to Homestead Golf Course 698-4876 or to Jim Schumacher, Secretary, at jschu122@yahoo.com.

Softball umpiring class

CENTERVILLE — There will be a one-weekend softball umpiring class March 10-11 at Centerville High School. Class sessions will be from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and include instruction in OHSAA and USA Softball rules as well as umpire mechanics. This is an accelerated classroom and participation school designed to help new umpires learn as quickly as possible. Wear comfortable clothes and gym shoes. The OHSAA online examination and two required scrimmage opportunities are part of this course and will be offered in your home area after the conclusion of the school. Cost is $125 per student includes all instruction, books, materials, testing fee plus both OHSAA permit fee and USA Softball Registration including insurance packages.

For additional information contact Class Director, Jerry Fick, at (513) 563-2755 or by email – swdoc@fuse.net. He will be joined by other OHSAA and USA Softball certified instructors who will give you individual and small group instruction in our mechanics sessions.

Bingo offered at Huber Heights Athletic Foundation

HUBER HEIGHTS — Come on out and play bingo at the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation, a volunteer run charitable Bingo located at 5367 Fishburg Road in Huber Heights. Games start at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with doors opening at 11 a.m. Ticket sales/paper sales start at 11:30 a.m. at $20 to play up to 36 faces and $5 buys three faces for the ‘Break the Bank/Callers Choice’ game for players 18 and older. No one under 18 is permitted during Bingo play/ticket sales. There are guaranteed payouts for the day from the bingo games of $4,600 and there are many Instant tickets and jackpots in addition to that to be won. All proceeds remain in Huber Heights and go to support youth in their school and athletic functions/pursuits within Huber Heights. No Bingo on holidays or if weather makes driving hazardous.