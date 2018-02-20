Schreiber honored by GWOC

CLAYTON — Each year, the coaches of the GWOC National League select coaches of the year for the girls’ teams and the boys’ teams of the East and West Divisions. This year, Northmont Coach Maria Schreiber was chosen as the boys’ Coach of the Year for the West Division. Tucker Flaherty of Springboro was chosen as the girls’ Coach of the Year in the West Division.

The GWOC National League includes Beavercreek, Centerville, Fairborn, Lebanon, Miamisburg, Northmont, Springboro, Springfield, and Wayne high schools.

The Northmont boys’ swim team ended their GWOC season at fourth overall in the National League and divisional runner up in the GWOC West Division.

