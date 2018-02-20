Swim teams compete in district meet

OXFORD — On Saturday, February 17, qualifying Northmont swimmers travelled to Miami University to compete in the Southwest District Division I swim meet.

The Northmont boys relay of Justin DeLano, Justin Parrett, Bobby Gaylor, and Josiah English placed 17th out of 24 in the 200 yard medley relay and 18th in the 200 freestyle relay. In the freestyle relay, they set a new school record with a time of 1:34.09, and Justin Parrett set a new school record in the 50 yard freestyle as the lead off swimmer.

Justin Parrett placed 13th out of 32 swimmers in the 200 yard freestyle. At a time of 1:45.98, he broke the school record. He also placed 9th out of 32 in the 100 yard freestyle, again breaking the school record with a time of 47.65. He missed qualifying for the State competition by .34 of a second in the 100 free.

Justin DeLano placed 17th out of 32 swimmers in both the 100 yard butterfly and the 100 yard backstroke. He also broke the school records in both of those races, with a time of 53.28 in the butterfly and 54.32 in the backstroke.

Fynn Roberts represented the Northmont girls in the 100 yard breaststroke, where she placed 30th.

Justin DeLano placed 17th in the 100 yard butterfly. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/02/web1_JustinDelano.jpg Justin DeLano placed 17th in the 100 yard butterfly. Photos by Missy DeLano Northmont District Swimmers (Fynn Roberts missing from picture) L-R Eric Woods, Mitchell Asbury, Justin Parrett, Justin DeLano, Bobby Gaylor, Jonah Mergler, Josiah English. Coaches Maria and Delaney Schreiber. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/02/web1_Sectional_reps.jpg Northmont District Swimmers (Fynn Roberts missing from picture) L-R Eric Woods, Mitchell Asbury, Justin Parrett, Justin DeLano, Bobby Gaylor, Jonah Mergler, Josiah English. Coaches Maria and Delaney Schreiber. Photos by Missy DeLano