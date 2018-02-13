Northmont swimmers compete at sectional

TROTWOOD — On February 9 and 10, Northmont swimmers competed in the sectional meet at Trotwood-Madison High School. This was the first level of competition to determine which swimmers would advance to the district meet.

At sectional, the boys relay team of Justin DeLano, Justin Parrett, Josiah English, and Bobby Gaylor placed fourth in both the 200 yard medley relay and 200 yard freestyle relay. The boys relay team of English, Gaylor, Eric Woods, and Mitchell Asbury placed fifth in the 400 yard freestyle relay. All boys relays will advance to district. Jonah Mergler will serve as the alternate for the relays at district.

In the individual races, Justin DeLano was sectional runner-up in both the 100 yard butterfly and the 100 yard backstroke. With a time of 55.25 seconds, DeLano broke his school record in the backstroke. Justin Parrett was sectional runner up in the 100 yard freestyle, and broke the school record in that with a time of 49.45 seconds. Parrett also placed third in the 200 yard freestyle. Both Parrett and DeLano will swim at the district competition in those events.

For the girls, Fynn Roberts was sectional runner-up in the 100 breast stroke, with a time of 1.11.41. She progresses to district in that event. Roberts also swam in all the girls relays. Her relay team, which included Lindsey Dresnek, Phoebe Caraway, and Isabel Stoffel, took seventh in the 200 yard medley relay. The relay team of Roberts, Caraway, Stoffel, and Olivia Jones took fifth in both the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays.

Several other Northmont swimmers finished in the top ten at sectional, although their times did not qualify them to continue on to district in their events. Mitchell Asbury placed eighth in the 200 yard freestyle, while Abby Gutierrez placed ninth in that race for the girls. Gutierrez also took fifth in the 500 yard freestyle.

In the 200 yard individual relay, Eric Woods finished seventh, and Jonah Mergler, eighth. Mergler also placed tenth in the 100 yard butterfly. Bobby Gaylor finished tenth in the 50 yard freestyle, and Josiah English placed ninth in the 100 yard backstroke. For the girls, Isabel Stoffel took tenth place in the 100 yard butterfly.

The district meet will be held on Saturday, February 17 at Miami University in Oxford.

Left to right: Justin Parrett, Justin Delano, Bobby Gaylor, and Josiah English will swim the 200 yard medley relay and 200 yard freestyle relay at the district meet. Photos by Missy DeLano Left to right: Josiah English, Bobby Gaylor, Eric Woods, and Mitchell Asbury will swim the 400 yard freestyle relay at the district meet. Photos by Missy DeLano