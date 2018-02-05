Lady Bolts rout Eaton

CLAYTON — The Northmont girls varsity basketball team Monday hosted non-conference opponent Eaton of the Southwester Buckeye League for Senior Night and cruised to a relatively easy 30 point win.

Five of the six seniors managed to score during the victory led by Anna Mangen and Salena Roberts with 11 points each.

When Mangen graduates it will mark the end of an era at Northmont.

“This is closing the era of the Mangen girls,” Northmont Coach Bethany Kincer said. “I think it has been like 12 years since we haven’t had a Mangen in the program. They have that work ethic, heart and dedication that they are going to do whatever it takes and leave everything out on the court. They will be missed by our program. They are such a special family. Growing up I had the privilege of being coach by their aunt Kris Mangen and got to watch all the kids grow up into the incredible adults they are today. It has been a blessing to have been a part of the Magen era.”

The Lady Bolts stumbled out of the gate in the first quarter. Both teams had trouble finding the hoop early on. Northmont led 6-2 at the end of the first quarter before going on a 6-0 run to open the second quarter followed by an 8-0 run to take a 20-4 lead en route to a 25-13 advantage at halftime.

“We had a really slow start,” Kincer added. “A lot of times on Senior Night you have a lot on your mind and you get the jitters, but we came out after that and started pressing Eaton and started getting turnovers. All six of my seniors played great tonight. Sydney McGilton did a great job of getting some rebounds, Taylor Garrison also did a great job getting rebounds and playing defense. Madelyn Auxier had some great passes, Salena Roberts attacked the basket and Jenna Hoschouer and Anna Mangen both looked to score like they never have and did a great job.”

Northmont out-scored Eaton 23-10 in the third quarter on its way to posting a 59-29 victory.

The Lady Bolts close out regular season play with games at Trotwood-Madison on Thursday and at Miamisburg on Saturday. Both games are set for 7:30 p.m.

Northmont opens sectional tournament play on Saturday, Feb. 17 against Tecumseh at 1 p.m. at Troy High School.

Freshman guard Kylee Pitsinger led the Lady Eagles with 8 points. Eaton is in the process of building its program back up.

“Pitsinger is a varsity player. We get her a couple of quarters of playing time on the JV team. She is developing and we are very excited about her future,” Eaton Coach Dave Honhart said. “We have a pretty balanced lineup with seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshmen and we have some young players who are pretty talented. I would call this a ‘building year’ for our program. Our league is really, really strong right now. We are considerably better than last year. Our record doesn’t show it because of the competition, but we have been improving throughout the season. Northmont is a very strong team and that is one of the reasons we play them, especially before going into the tournament.”

Eaton closes out its regular season at Bellbrook on Thursday (7:30 p.m.) and at National Trail on Saturday (7 p.m.) The Lady Eagles open sectional tournament play against Springfield Shawnee on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Tecumseh High School.

ETN 02 13 23 29 – 29

NMT 06 25 48 59 – 59

Eaton: Emily Dungan 2-2-6, Bailee Worley 1-0-3, Ashley Earley 0-1-1, Bailey Shepherd 2-2-4, Becca Mowen 0-3-3, Annika Gels 1-0-2, Kylee Pitsinger 2-3-8. Totals: 8-11-29.

Northmont: Makala Cooper 2-2-7, Jenna Hoschouer 3-1-7, Anna Mangen 4-0-11, Madelyn Auxier 1-0-2, Salena Roberts 5-0-11, Camryn Nadir 3-2-8, Shalaya Heath 3-2-8, Gabby Kline 1-1-3, Taylor Garrison 1-0-2. Totals: 23-8-59.

3-point goals: Eaton 1 (Worley); Northmont 5 (Mangen 3, Cooper, Roberts).

Records: Eaton 6-14, Northmont 10-9.

Anna Mangen drives for a layup after coming up with a second half steal against Eaton. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/02/web1_AnnaMangen.jpg Anna Mangen drives for a layup after coming up with a second half steal against Eaton. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Jenna Hoschouer drives inside as Bailee Worley defends. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/02/web1_JennaHoschouer.jpg Jenna Hoschouer drives inside as Bailee Worley defends. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Salena Roberts drives into the lane as Annika Gels moves up to defend. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/02/web1_SalenaRoberts.jpg Salena Roberts drives into the lane as Annika Gels moves up to defend. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind