Swim team wins its lone home meet

ENGLEWOOD — On Saturday, January 20, Northmont swimmers hosted Lebanon and Yellow Springs high schools at the Kleptz YMCA for their only home meet of the season. Northmont won the meet with 197 points, while Lebanon finished in second place at 179, and Yellow Springs in third at 46.

At the meet, Northmont’s senior swimmers were recognized. Each of the seniors was escorted across the pool deck by his or her parents, then given a gift and flowers by Northmont coaches, Maria and Delaney Schreiber. Seven Northmont swimmers will graduate this year – Roberto Calderon, captain Justin DeLano, Bobby Gaylor, Breanne Groves, Justin Parrett, Jordan Rife, and captain Isabel Stoffel.

The meet started out with the 200 yard medley relay. Northmont girls took second place with the relay team of Phoebe Caraway, Fynn Roberts, Isabel Stoffel, and Olivia Jones, and third place with the relay team of Abby Gutierrez, Allison Jackson, Lindsey Dresnek, and Jordan Rife. For the boys, Josiah English, Justin Parrett, Justin DeLano, and Bobby Gaylor took first and Eric Woods, Joey McKarns, Jonah Mergler, and Mitchell Asbury took third.

In other relays of the evening, Parrett, Gaylor, English, and DeLano took first place and broke the school record in the 200 yard freestyle relay, with a time of 1:35.10. Taking third in that race was the team of Jonah Scoville, Caleb Danielak, Roberto Calderon, and Vincent Moniaci. In the 400 yard freestyle relay, Northmont girls took second (Caraway, Jones, Stoffel, and Roberts). The boys took both first (Asbury, McKarns, Woods, and Mergler) and second (Calderon, Danielak, Moniaci, and Nick Sanders) in it.

The first individual race of the evening was the 200 yard freestyle. Abby Gutierrez finished third in that race. For the boys, Justin Parrett placed first and Mitchell Asbury, second. Parrett later took first in the 100 yard breaststroke. Asbury also placed second in the 100 yard backstroke.

In the 200 yard individual medley, Fynn Roberts took second for the girls. Josiah English took second, and Eric Woods, third for Northmont’s boys. English and Woods also took second and third, respectively, in the 500 yard freestyle. Roberts went on to place first in the 100 yard breast stroke, while Northmont’s Allison Jackson took third in that race.

Northmont swimmers had a very strong showing in the 100 yard butterfly. Justin DeLano took first, and Jonah Mergler, second, for the boys. Isabel Stoffel took second, and Lindsey Dresnek, third, for the girls. Later, when swimming the 100 yard backstroke, DeLano placed first, and Dresnek, third. Mergler later took third place in the 100 yard breast stroke.

In the 50 yard freestyle, Phoebe Caraway placed third for the girls. Bobby Gaylor took first place for the boys in both the 50 yard freestyle and the 100 yard freestyle.

Northmont is approaching the end of the swim season. On Saturday, they will swim in the GWOC Divisional meet at Trotwood-Madison High School. The following Thursday, February 1, is the All GWOC meet, also at Trotwood-Madison.

Senior Roberto Calderon leads off the 400 yard freestyle relay. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_Calderon.jpg Senior Roberto Calderon leads off the 400 yard freestyle relay. Photos by Missy DeLano Freshman Allison Jackson takes third place in the 100 yard breast stroke. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_Jackson.jpg Freshman Allison Jackson takes third place in the 100 yard breast stroke. Photos by Missy DeLano