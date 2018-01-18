Tecumseh pierces Lady Bolts’ defense

CLAYTON — Tecumseh took a decisive first half lead Thursday night before Northmont regrouped to trail by only four at halftime, but in the second half the Lady Arrows pierced the Lady Bolts defense with ease to post a 66-48 victory.

Led by an offensive one-two punch of Corrine Thomas (26 points) and Presley Griffiths (23 points) Tecumseh opened up a 23-7 lead early in the second quarter. Northmont stepped up its defensive pressure and outscored Tecumseh 13-1 the remainder of the quarter to trail 24-20 at the half. Gabby Kline scored six points and Jenna Hoschouer buried a 3-pointer to key the Lady Bolts’ rally to close out the half.

Northmont cut the Lady Arrows’ lead to 28-27 early in the second half and trailed 40-35 entering the final quarter, but after that the proverbial wheels fell off. Tecumseh outscored Northmont 26-13 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Thomas took the ball inside to score three baskets and sank five foul shots in the final four minutes to help Tecumseh pull away.

“We were playing good spurts of basketball, we’ve just got to make a game out of it,” said Northmont Coach Bethany Kincer. “They got some late fouls and made their shots. We just quit playing defense. That’s what happens when you quit communicating on the court. We played great minutes with great communication, but we stopped communicating and stopped playing defense and anyone can go score like that. That’s what happens when you don’t communicate.”

The disappointing loss came on the heels of a relatively easy 61-20 victory Wednesday over Piqua. Shalaya Heath led Northmont with 13 and Kaitlin McCrary had 11 against Piqua and ten players scored to contribute to the win.

The Lady Bolts play a non-conference game at Ponitz on Monday and play a conference game at Centerville on Wednesday.

TEC 14 24 40 66 – 66

NMT 07 20 35 48 – 48

Tecumseh: Mackenzie Pauley 1-0-2, Macy Berner 5-3-13, Kirsten Nartker 0-2-2, Corinne Thomas 6-12-26, Presley Griffiths 8-7-23. Totals: 21-22-66.

Northmont: Makayla Cooper 0-2-2, Kaitlyn McCrary 1-2-4, Jenna Hoschouer 3-5-12, Anna Mangen 1-0-2, Salena Roberts 3-5-11, Camryn Nadir 2-0-4, Shalaya Heath 2-3-7, Gabby Kline 3-0-6. Totals: 15-17-48.

3-point goals: Tecumseh 2 (Thomas 2); Northmont 1 Hoschouer).

Records: Tecumseh 10-3, Northmont 7-6.

Kaitlyn McCrary fights past Tecumseh defender Macy Berner to score. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_KaitlynMcCrary.jpg Kaitlyn McCrary fights past Tecumseh defender Macy Berner to score. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Salena Roberts scores inside against the Lady Arrows. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_SalenaRoberts-2.jpg Salena Roberts scores inside against the Lady Arrows. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Camryn Nadir drives as Macy Berner applies defensive pressure. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_CamrynNadir-2.jpg Camryn Nadir drives as Macy Berner applies defensive pressure. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

