Bolt swimmers compete in Coaches Classic

DAYTON — On January 13 and 14, Northmont swimmers joined approximately 3,000 other swimmers and divers in competing at the annual Southwest Coaches Classic. The meet is the largest high school swim meet in the country with ten different sites in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas hosting swimmers. The top 16 swimmers overall qualify for the finals, held each night of the competition at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati.

Northmont’s swimmers competed at the West Carollton YMCA site. While swimming there, they broke five Northmont swimming records. Fynn Roberts broke the school record for the mile by 20 seconds, finishing in just over 19 minutes and 43 seconds. Justin DeLano broke school records in the 200 yard butterfly by five seconds, in the 200 yard backstroke by 2 seconds, and in the 400 yard individual medley. Also, the boys’ 400 yard medley relay team of Justin DeLano, Justin Parrett, Bobby Gaylor, and Josiah English broke the school record by 14 seconds.

Fynn Roberts and Justin Parrett qualified for the finals at St. Xavier. Roberts qualified in the 50 yard breaststroke. Parrett qualified in the 100 yard individual medley, the 50 yard breaststroke, and the 50 yard backstroke. At the finals, he placed second in both the breaststroke and backstroke and won first in the 100 IM with the fourth fastest time in Coaches’ Classic history.

Many Northmont swimmers placed in their events at the West Carollton site. Abby Gutierrez took third place in the 500 yard freestyle, fifth in the 200 yard backstroke, tenth in the 200 yard individual medley, and second in the 400 yard individual medley. In addition to her second place finish in the mile, Fynn Roberts also placed first in the 50 yard breaststroke, fifth in the 100 yard breaststroke, and fourth in the 200 yard breaststroke. Isabel Stoffel took sixth in the 100 yard individual medley and ninth in the 200 yard IM. Allison Jackson placed sixth in the 50 yard breaststroke. Lindsey Dresnek took sixth in the 50 yard butterfly. In the 50 yard backstroke, Phoebe Caraway placed fifth, while Olivia Jones placed sixth and Jordan Rife, tenth. In the 100 yard backstroke, Northmont girls took seventh (Dresnek), eighth (Rife), and ninth (Jones).

Northmont’s boys took multiple places in multiple events at West Carrollton. In the 100 yard individual medley alone, Northmont took six of the top ten finishes — first (Justin Parrett), second (Josiah English), third (Jonah Mergler), eighth (Joey McKarns), ninth (Vincent Moniaci), and tenth (Nick Sanders)!

In the 50 yard backstroke, Northmont finished first (Justin Parrett), third (Bobby Gaylor), fourth (Eric Woods), and seventh (Mitchell Asbury). For the longer backstroke races, Justin DeLano took second in the 100 and third in the 200. Also swimming in the 100 yard backstroke were Gaylor, who placed sixth, and Woods, who took ninth place. Woods took fourth in the 200 yard backstroke, as well.

Northmont’s Justin Parret placed first in the 50 yard breaststroke. In that race, Josiah English took fifth place, Jonah Mergler, sixth, and Joey McKarns, eighth. In the longer 100 yard breaststroke, Parrett placed second and Jonah Mergler ended in tenth place. Mergler also swam the 50 yard butterfly, taking first place in it, while Vincent Moniaci took seventh and Jonah Scoville, ninth. In the 200 yard butterfly race, Northmont’s Justin DeLano placed first. DeLano also took second place in the 400 yard individual medley.

In the longer freestyle races, Bobby Gaylor placed fourth and Mitchell Asbury, tenth, in the 100 yard freestyle relay. Gaylor also took seventh place in the 20 lap, 500 yard freestyle.

Northmont’s relay teams placed seventh in both the girls’ 200 and 400 yard freestyle relays. In the 200 yard medley relay, Northmont girls finished seventh and ninth, and in the 400 yard medley relay they placed sixth and ninth. They boys’ relays took second and ninth places in the 200 yard freestyle relay, and first, fifth, and tenth places in the 400 yard freestyle relay. In the 200 yard medley relay, the boys teams finished in second and ninth places. In the 400 yard medley relay, the boys took both first and sixth places.

Northmont swim team will host Lebanon High School on Saturday, January 20 at 6 p.m. at the Kleptz YMCA. During the meet, the team will honor this year’s seniors.

Justin Parrett and Fynn Roberts represented Northmont at the Coaches Classic Finals in Cincinnati. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_Parrett_Roberts.jpg Justin Parrett and Fynn Roberts represented Northmont at the Coaches Classic Finals in Cincinnati. Contributed photos Jordan Rife placed tenth in the 50 yard backstroke at West Carrollton’s Coaches Classic. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_JordanRife.jpg Jordan Rife placed tenth in the 50 yard backstroke at West Carrollton’s Coaches Classic. Contributed photos Bobby Gaylor placed fourth in the 100 yard freestyle at West Carrollton. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_BobbyGaylor.jpg Bobby Gaylor placed fourth in the 100 yard freestyle at West Carrollton. Contributed photos