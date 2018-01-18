Mat Men place 3rd at Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — After losing dual match to Butler earlier in the week the Northmont wrestling bounced back to place third overall Saturday at the Middletown Varsity Pool Invitational.

Northmont was awarded three and half more points after the final results were posted online to move up to third place due to an error with scoring.

Freshman Colin Mellot placed 6th in the 106 pound weight class. Freshman Noah Wilkins placed 4th at 113. Sophomore Andrew Knick took 1st place at 132. Senior Ezra Smith placed 3rd at 145 pounds. Freshman Eli Newburg placed 3rd at 152 pounds. Sophomore Mason Sigler placed 5th at 160 pounds. Freshman Phillip Tracey placed second at 182 pounds. Senior Dylan Moran placed 2nd at 195 pounds. Junior Bryan Heyward placed 2nd at 220 and sophomore Seth Frantz took 2nd place at heavyweight.

“It was a pool tournament and everybody got to wrestle four to five matches and it was probably the best performance that we’ve had this season,” said Northmont Coach Scott Newburg. “We took 10 kids and our 106 pounder, Colin Mellot, dislocated his shoulder during the first match so we ended up with nine kids the rest of the day.”

Northmont went 1-4 in the finals, but Newburg was very happy with the team’s overall effort.

“To get that many kids in the finals with 16 teams competing I was real pleased with our effort,” Newburg added. “To place in the top three out of 16 teams I thought was pretty good for only having nine guys, which included four freshmen.”

The Thunderbolts will host Beavercreek on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and on Tuesday travel to Troy.

Middletown Pool

Invitational Results

1. Oak Hills 241.5

2. Colerain 212.0

3. Northmont 202.5

4. Monroe 199.5

5. Madison 164.5

6. Middletown 139.0

7. Badin 124.5

8. Covington Catholic 77.0

9. Hamilton 60.5

10. Day. Christian 46.5

11. Bethel 30.0

12. Roger Bacon 15.0

Walnut Hills 15.0

14. Shroder 5.0

15. Cooper 0.0

Talawanda 0.0

Scott Newburg

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

