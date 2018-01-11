Beavercreek routs Lady Bolts

BEAVERCREEK — Ed Zink was rewarded with a victory coaching his 1,000 career game Wednesday night as Beavercreek scored a runaway 65-38 win over Northmont, its ninth straight.

Lexi Moore led ‘Creek with 19 and Bailey Draughn tossed in 10 to lead a ten player scoring attack for the victors.

Shalaya Heath scored a game leading 20 points for Northmont but got little support as the other Lady Bolts’ players scored five points or less in the loss. Salena Roberts left the game in the first half with an ankle injury, which hampered the Northmont attack.

Roberts buried a first quarter 3-pointer and Heath had six points as Northmont jumped out to a 10-4 lead and a 12-11 advantage after one quarter.

Beavercreek took control of the game in the second quarter. Northmont committed five turnovers and a traveling violation on consecutive possessions to enable Beavercreek to go on a 13-0 run. Moore buried a trey late as ‘Creek opened up a 29-17 halftime lead.

Northmont regrouped in the third quarter to cut Beavercreek’s lead to seven. Anna Mangen came up with a steal early and a few plays later buried a 3-pointer. Heath scored inside and drew a foul from Carmen Williams and sank the bonus shot to cut the deficit to 33-23. Makayla Cooper buried a trey on the next possession to make it 33-26, but from there ‘Creek pulled away to lead by 15 entering the final period.

“We played really good spurts of basketball tonight,” said Northmont Coach Bethany Kincer. “I think we played really well in the first quarter and part of the third quarter, so we had good spurts but we just have to put it together. This is a game of runs and they had a few more than us and ended up on top by a lot. I don’t feel like it was a 30 point game. I thought we played well. We just have to make some adjustments and take care of the basketball. I thought Heath played a great game with 20 points and they were definitely all over her.”

Northmont committed 22 turnovers which led to 29 Beavercreek points.

The Lady Bolts are scheduled to play ay Dunbar on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and host Piqua on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

NMT 12 17 30 38 – 38

BEA 11 29 45 65 – 65

Northmont: Makayla Cooper 5, Kaitlyn McCrary 2, Anna Mangen 3, Salena Roberts 3, Camryn Nadir 2, Shalaya Heath 20, D.J. Shepherd 3. Totals: 13-9-38.

Beavercreek: Bailey Draughn 10, Alyssa Hall 2, Carmen Williams 9, Morgan Rhoades 1, Cori Dilsavor 7, Kirsten Williams 6, Taylor Steinbrunner 1, Michaela Rhoades 8, Hailey Hutchins 2, Lexi Moore 19. Totals: 21-21-65.

3-point field goals: Northmont 3 (Cooper, Mangen, Roberts); Beavercreek 2 (Dilsavor, Moore).

Records: Northmont 6-5 (2-5), Beavercreek 10-3 (7-0).

Salena Roberts drives past Lexi Moore as Beavercreek Coach Ed Zink looks on. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_SalenaRoberts-1.jpg Salena Roberts drives past Lexi Moore as Beavercreek Coach Ed Zink looks on. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Camryn Nadir tries to drive to the lane as Taylor Steinbrunner applies defensive pressure. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_CamrynNadir-1.jpg Camryn Nadir tries to drive to the lane as Taylor Steinbrunner applies defensive pressure. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest D.J. Shepherd heads into the lane against Cori Dilsavor. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_DJ_Shepherd.jpg D.J. Shepherd heads into the lane against Cori Dilsavor. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Shalaya Heath splits Beavercreek defenders Lexi Moore (left) and Bailey Draughn to score. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_ShalayaHeath-1.jpg Shalaya Heath splits Beavercreek defenders Lexi Moore (left) and Bailey Draughn to score. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind