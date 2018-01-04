Lady Warriors beat Northmont by 13

CLAYTON — Destiny Bohanon, the Lady Warriors’ leading scorer last year, played her first game of the season Wednesday night at Northmont, and Wayne tried to pick up the pace of its offensive attack.

That game plan didn’t pan out as well as Wayne Coach Travis Trice had hoped, but his team still managed to post a 63-50 victory.

Wayne’s pressure defense forced Northmont to commit 29 turnovers which led to the Lady Warriors scoring more than 20 points, but Trice felt his team could have scored more.

“We had a lot of opportunities to get a lot of points off those turnovers, but the truth of the matter is that we didn’t hit many layups, and we didn’t hit many free throws,” Trice said. “We are working on trying to play faster. We had Destiny (Bohanon) and Dominique (Camp) come back and that gives us some more depth. Today was our day of focusing on trying to play faster. We will get there, but I knew that is kind of what happened with some of the layups that we missed and different things like that. We really haven’t had the depth to play that fast and now that we have, we have to get in shape to do it. We are going to keep focusing on that.”

Wayne led 8-6 late in the first quarter when Bohanon entered the game and immediately made her mark. She scored back-to-back baskets and Nyla Hampton, who scored a game leading 18 points, capped the first quarter scoring to give the Lady Warriors a 14-6 lead entering the second quarter.

Hampton buried a 3-pointer to open the second quarter and Wayne went on to build a 25-12 lead. Northmont limited the Lady Warriors to only one more basket the rest of the quarter. Salena Roberts buried a trey at the buzzer to cut Wayne’s lead to 27-19 at halftime.

Hampton picked up where she left off by hitting another 3-pointer to open Wayne’s third quarter scoring. She later came up with a steal in Northmont’s backcourt, scored and drew a foul by Anna Mangen and sank the bonus shot to put Wayne up 37-21. The Lady Warriors managed to score only three more points during the final 5:37 of the third quarter to lead 40-29 entering the final eight minutes of play.

Northmont managed to pull within nine points but never managed to overcome Wayne’s multi-player scoring attack as the Lady Warriors went on to post a 13 point victory. A total of 11 Wayne players contributed to the victory.

“I hope the girls recognize that,” Trice added. “We had everybody get some minutes tonight and we are trying to build this bench up where we need it to be and everybody is going to get a chance to be a part of that.”

Northmont Coach Bethany Kincer was pleased with her team’s performance, but felt a few key factors led to the Lady Bolts’ downfall.

“We played well, but turnovers hurt us and offensive rebounds hurt us,” Kincer said. “I think we sped-up too much on offense. We could have gotten the ball to the hole a little bit more by playing the game at our pace, but overall we played a decent game against a really good team. I think we could have done a little bit better but we had 29 turnovers and they had 29 points off our turnovers. They had 21 more shot attempts than us. We just have to take care of the basketball a little bit better.”

Wayne will host Stivers on Monday and Springfield on Wednesday, Jan. 10 and then plays at Berlin Highlands High school against Newark on Sunday, Jan. 14 and Regis Jesuit, Colorado on Monday, Jan. 15.

Northmont hosts Tecumseh on Monday, plays at Beavercreek on Wednesday, Jan. 10 and at Dunbar on Saturday, Jan. 13.

WAY 14 27 40 63 – 63

NMT 06 19 29 50 – 50

Wayne: Kloe Muntz 1, Nyla Hampton 18, Aubryanna Hall 8, Charity Miller 1, Kierra Herring 4, Kyra Willis 6, Jaida Wolfork 1, Deja Scott 3, Destiny Bohanon 7, Olivia Trice 6, Maya Dunson 8. Totals: 23-15-63.

Northmont: Makayla Cooper 6, Anna Mangen 3, Salena Roberts 10, Camryn Nadir 13, Shalaya Heath 11, D.J. Shepherd 3, Gabby Kline 4. Totals: 16-16-50.

3-point field goals: Wayne 2 (Hampton 2); Northmont 2 (Roberts, Nadir).

Records: Wayne 7-4 (4-1), Northmont 6-4 (2-4).

Camryn Nadir tries to drive past Wayne defender Aubryanna Hall. Jenna Hoschouer drives to the basket with Aubryanna Hall a Nyla Hampton in hot pursuit. Salena Roberts drives the baseline as Aubryanna Hall applies defensive pressure. Shalaya Heath muscles inside past Wayne defender Kyra Willis.

