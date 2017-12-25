Northmont swimmers fall to C-J

DAYTON – On Friday, December 22, Northmont swimmers competed against Chaminade-Julienne in a dual meet. While many of Northmont’s athletes finished in the top three in their races, it wasn’t enough to win the meet. C-J scored 338 points to Northmont’s 240.

The meet began with the 200 yard medley relay, in which the Northmont girls’ team of Olivia Jones, Fynn Roberts, Isabel Stoffel, and Phoebe Caraway placed third. In the boys’ 200 yard medley relay, Northmont placed both second with the team of Josiah English, Justin Parrett, Justin DeLano, and Bobby Gaylor, and third with the team of Eric Woods, Joey McKarns, Jonah Mergler, and Mitchell Asbury.

Later, the relay team of Mergler, Woods, McKarns and Gaylor finished second in the 200 yard freestyle relay. In the last race of the evening, Northmont boys also took second in the 400 yard freestyle relay with the team of Parrett, English, Asbury, and DeLano. In their 400 yard freestyle relay, the Northmont girls placed both second (Caraway, Jones, Stoffel, and Roberts) and third (Ava Brant, Jordan Rife, Lindsey Dresnek, and Abby Gutierrez).

Several Northmont swimmers placed in their individual races, as well. Justin Parrett finished first in both the 200- and 100- yard freestyle races. Racing with Parrett, Mitchell Asbury finished third in the 200 free and second in the 100 free. In the 200 yard individual medley, where competitors swim 50 yards of each of the four strokes, Abby Gutierrez placed second in the girls’ race, while Josiah English finished third for the boys. Gutierrez went on to place third in the 500 yard freestyle, and English later finished first in the 100 backstroke.

Justin DeLano finished first in the 100 yard butterfly and second in the 500 yard freestyle. In the girls’ 100 yard butterfly, Isabel Stoffel took second place. Fynn Roberts took first in both the 500 yard freestyle and the 100 yard breaststroke for the girls.

In the boys’ 50 yard freestyle, Bobby Gaylor finished second. Eric Woods took third for Northmont in the 100 yard backstroke, and Jonah Mergler placed second in the 100 yard breaststroke. In the girls’ 100 yard freestyle, Northmont’s Phoebe Caraway placed second and Olivia Jones took third.

Northmont has no meets scheduled for New Year’s weekend. Their next meet will be on Friday, January 5 at Troy High School.

Jonah Mergler takes second place in the 100 breaststroke at Chaminade-Julienne. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_JonahMergler.jpg Jonah Mergler takes second place in the 100 breaststroke at Chaminade-Julienne. Photo by Missy DeLano