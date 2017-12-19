Swim team competes in Butler Invitational

FAIRBORN — On December 16, the Northmont swim team competed in the Butler Invitational at Wright State University. Northmont’s boys placed fifth overall and its girls placed ninth.

Both the boys and girls 4oo yard freestyle relay teams placed in the top ten, with the boys relay of Josiah English, Mitchell Asbury, Justin Parret, and Justin DeLano finishing sixth and the girls relay of Fynn Roberts, Phoebe Caraway, Abby Gutierrez, and Olivia Jones finishing seventh. They boys 200 yard freestyle relay of Eric Woods, Bobby Gaylor, Jonah Mergler, and Joey McKarns placed eighth and the boys 200 yard medley relay (English, Parret, DeLano, and Gaylor) placed third.

In individual races, several Northmont swimmers placed. In the 100 yard freestyle, Bobby Gaylor finished eighth in the boys’ race, while Phoebe Caraway finished tenth for the girls. Josiah English placed ninth and Abby Gutierrez eighth in the 500 yard freestyle races.

In the 100 yard breaststroke, Fynn Roberts came from behind to take first for the girls, while Justin Parrett took third in the boys’ race. Roberts also placed in the 200 yard individual medley, scoring seventh place in the girls’ race. Jonah Mergler took ninth in the boys’ 200 yard IM.

Justin DeLano finished in third place for Northmont in the 100 yard backstroke and second place in the 100 yard butterfly. Justin Parett placed fourth in the 200 yard freestyle. Josiah English took ninth in the 100 yard backstroke.

Northmont Coach Maria Schreiber was pleased with how the team performed.

“We had some tough competition in the water at WSU,” Schreiber said. “Many of the top swimmers from Saturday’s meet placed at the State Championships last year in their respective events. All in all, we had some best times and our swimmers swam well.”

Northmont will swim again on Friday, December 22 in a dual meet against Chaminade-Julienne High School.

Northmont’s Fynn Roberts overtakes Butler’s Sydney Baker to take first in 100 yard breast stroke. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_FynnRoberts.jpg Northmont’s Fynn Roberts overtakes Butler’s Sydney Baker to take first in 100 yard breast stroke. Photos by Missy DeLano Josiah English (center) leads off the 400 yard freestyle relay team. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_JosiahEnglish.jpg Josiah English (center) leads off the 400 yard freestyle relay team. Photos by Missy DeLano