No. 9 BW wrestling takes 3rd at invitational

YORK, Pa. — The two-time defending Ohio Athletic Conference champion and ninth-nationally ranked Baldwin Wallace University wrestling team placed third at the ninth annual New Standard Corporation Invitational hosted by York College inside the M&T Bank Fieldhouse.

BW, who was one of nine nationally ranked teams in the invitational, placed third out of 17 teams with 130.5 points. No. 4-nationally ranked Johnson and Wales (R.I.) University was the team champion with 141.5 points while No. 5-nationally ranked Ithaca (N.Y.) University was the runner-up with 135.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets were led by junior All-American Anthony Arroyo (Maumee), who is second in the national rankings, and senior All-Ohio Athletic Conference Chris Doyle (Akron/Green). Arroyo won individual title at 165 pounds with victories by pinfall in 2:55, a 6-1 decision, a 7-2 decision, a 17-2 technical fall in 6:48 and pinfall in 6:04. Doyle, who is fourth nationally ranked, was the runner-up at 125 pounds as he won four matches by an 11-4 decision, a pinfall in 5:56, a 15-1 major decision and a 10-8 decision. In the championship match, he fell to the sixth nationally ranked wrestler by a 7-5 decision.

Senior All-OAC and Academic All-OAC 197-pounder Tyler Maclellan (Medina/Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy) placed third in his weight class. Maclellan won his first two matches by 2-1 and 4-0 decisions before suffering his first loss. He then won by a 3-0 decision, a 4-2 decision, a forfeit and a no contest.

Earning fourth places finishes were sophomore 125-pounder Christian Wellman (Applecreek/Waynedale), sophomore 133-pounder Dante Ginnetti (Poland/Seminary) and junior 174-pounder Justin Ransom (Madison). Wellman had a first round bye then won a 9-6 decision before suffering his first loss. He then won by a 9-5 decision, a 18-1 technical fall on 4:10 and a 5-3 decision before falling in the third-place match. Ginnetti won his opening match by major decision of 22-8 but fell in his second match. He then won his third and fourth matches by major decisions of 13-5 and 17-8 before falling in the third-place match. Ransom, who is 10th in the national rankings, had a bye in his first match then picked up two victories by decisions of 8-0 and 3-1 before suffering a loss. He won his next match by major decision of 9-1 but fell in the third-place match.

Picking up sixth place finishes were freshman 125-pounder Chad Craft (Clayton/Northmont), sophomore 133-pounder Charlie Nash (Norwalk), junior All-OAC 157-pounder Richie Burke (Ithaca, N.Y.), junior All-OAC 165-pounder Benjamin Hoof (Worthington/Thomas Worthington) and junior All-OAC 184-pounder Zeckary Lehman (Akron/Revere). Craft won his first two matches by pinfall in 1:56 and 2:54 before suffering his first loss. He won his next two matches by 8-0 and 8-1 decisions before dropping his final two matches. Nash won his opening match by an 8-6 decision before suffering a loss. He then pinned his next opponent in 2:53 then he won his next two matches by decisions of 4-1 and 4-0 before suffering dropping his final two matches.

Burke won his first match by a technical fall of 16-0 in 3:57, his second match by a 6-0 decision and picked up a pinfall in his third match in 3:48. Burke forfeited his final two matches. Hoof dropped his first match of the day before winning his next five matches by a 6-1 decision, a pinfall in 5:22, an 11-3 major decision, a forfeit and an 8-6 decision before dropping his final two matches. Lehman won his first match by a 4-3 decision before suffering his first loss. He won two matches by pinfall in 6:09 and 6:14, a 12-1 major decision and a 6-2 decision before dropping his final two matches.

In addition, senior 285-pounder Gabe Mahaney (Green) had a strong showing and could not wrestle the third-place match due to a six-match limit. Mahaney, who is eight nationally ranked, picked up victories by pinfall in 5:47 and a 7-1 decision before suffering his first loss. He then won by a 3-0 decision, a 9-0 decision and a pinfall in 3:58

BW is back in action on Saturday, December 9 when it travels to Waynesburg, Pennsylvania to compete in the Waynesburg University Duals inside the Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse. The Yellow Jackets will take on Penn State Behrend College at 12 p.m., No. 24-nationally ranked Waynesburg at 1:30 and The Apprentice School (Va.) at 3 p.m.

