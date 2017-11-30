Dayton Boat Club closes season with medals

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club closed out its fall racing season with medals at every level.

Among the rowing club’s 13 entries at the Speakmon Memorial Regatta in Columbus Oct. 29, Dayton Boat Club took gold in the women’s varsity four; gold in the women’s varsity 8; silver in the men’s varsity quad; and bronze in the men’s varsity four. The 5K regatta drew more than 500 entries from seven states and Canada.

At the Head of the Hooch in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nov. 4-5, a total of 199 clubs competed in 5K races up the Chattahoochee River. Among Dayton Boat Club’s 12 entries, the team placed in the top 10 in the men’s youth four; the women’s youth four; and the women’s youth lightweight four.

At the Music City Head Race in Nashville, Tennessee, Oct. 7, the club’s masters (adult) team took four medals in four 5K races up the Cumberland River — a silver in the women’s four; gold and silver in the mixed four; and gold in the men’s eight. Participating rowers included Lisa Wilson and Becky Rounds (coxswain) of Dayton; Vince Leopold, Jennifer Speed and Jane Wittmann of Oakwood; Judi DeSimio (coxswain) and Vicki Schwab of Fairborn; Maureen Schlangen of Kettering; and Timmy Wells and Peter Hoshor of Centerville.

Dayton Boat Club welcomes new rowers of all ages. An open house from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, will focus on the club’s middle school and high school programs. The open house will be at the team’s winter training site, Chaminade Julienne High School’s Student Conditioning Center, 77 Eaker St., downtown Dayton — one block north and west of the high school.

Dayton Boat Club is part of Dayton Regional Rowing, the nation’s only Community Olympic Development Program for rowing. A partnership of USRowing, Five Rivers MetroParks, the Dayton Boat Club and the Greater Dayton Rowing Association, Dayton Regional Rowing offers a community-based rowing program that helps athletes develop their performance, thus enhancing the Olympic sports feeder system in Dayton.

Prospective rowers invited to open house Dec. 2