OHSAA releases weekly football computer ratings

COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its weekly football computer ratings Tuesday afternoon. The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday morning, Oct. 29, when 224 schools will official qualify for the playoffs.

The complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: http://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Football/2017/Week7-Rankings.pdf

The top 12 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top eight teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

Of the 719 OHSAA member schools playing varsity football this fall, the largest 72 schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 108 schools in each division).

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (7-0) 25.5491, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (7-0) 22.8983, 3. Canton McKinley (7-0) 19.4021, 4. Mentor (6-1) 17.7071, 5. Euclid (6-1) 16.1357, 6. Stow-Munroe Falls (6-1) 15.6643, 7. Massillon Jackson (5-2) 15.3571, 8. Massillon Perry (6-1) 13.8571, 9. Solon (5-2) 12.6286, 10. Austintown-Fitch (4-3) 8.3571, 11. Cle. Rhodes (5-2) 6.6017, 12. Strongsville (3-4) 6.5

Region 2 – 1. Tol. Whitmer (7-0) 20.9214, 2. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (7-0) 17.4929, 3. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-2) 14.5214, 4. Dublin Coffman (5-2) 12.9286, 5. Gahanna Lincoln (4-3) 12.7714, 6. Dublin Jerome (5-2) 12.7, 7. Lorain (6-1) 12.2431, 8. Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-2) 12.0548, 9. Findlay (4-3) 10.4, 10. Brunswick (4-3) 8.0816, 11. Westerville Central (3-4) 7.3714, 12. Worthington Thomas Worthington (3-4) 6.3429

Region 3 – 1. Centerville (7-0) 23.65, 2. Hilliard Bradley (7-0) 19.9143, 3. Pickerington North (6-1) 18.6818, 4. Kettering Fairmont (6-1) 17.6357, 5. Pickerington Central (6-1) 17.5202, 6. Huber Hts. Wayne (5-2) 16.8442, 7. Clayton Northmont (5-2) 15.2571, 8. Reynoldsburg (5-2) 13.9214, 9. Springfield (5-2) 12.45, 10. Beavercreek (5-2) 11.6286, 11. Hilliard Darby (4-3) 10.4214, 12. Miamisburg (3-4) 7.3286

Region 4 – 1. Cin. St. Xavier (7-0) 23.5571, 2. Cin. Colerain (5-2) 15.4429, 3. Fairfield (5-2) 13.5429, 4. Milford (6-1) 11.9857, 5. Cin. Sycamore (5-2) 11.2786, 6. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (3-4) 9.9357, 7. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (5-2) 9.5714, 8. Mason (5-2) 9.0214, 9. Cin. Elder (4-3) 8.8143, 10. Batavia West Clermont (4-3) 8.4714, 11. Springboro (3-4) 7.5857, 12. Lebanon (2-5) 3.7214

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (6-1) 16.5578, 2. Barberton (7-0) 14.2643, 3. Hudson (6-1) 14.1857, 4. Bedford (6-1) 12.1643, 5. Cle. Benedictine (5-2) 12.05, 6. Lyndhurst Brush (5-2) 11.1335, 7. Mentor Lake Cath. (4-3) 8.9387, 8. Mayfield (4-3) 8.9071, 9. Green (3-4) 8.05, 10. Garfield Hts. (3-4) 7.5357, 11. Ashtabula Lakeside (4-3) 7.5072, 12. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (4-3) 7.3786

Region 6 – 1. Avon (7-0) 21.1224, 2. Wadsworth (7-0) 17.3929, 3. Grafton Midview (6-1) 15.9857, 4. Sylvania Northview (7-0) 15.2143, 5. Medina Highland (6-1) 14.6643, 6. Olmsted Falls (6-1) 12.3643, 7. Fremont Ross (4-3) 11.0286, 8. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (6-1) 11.0, 9. Tol. St. John’s (4-3) 10.3286, 10. Holland Springfield (5-2) 9.1214, 11. Amherst Steele (4-3) 8.6071, 12. North Olmsted (4-3) 8.1786

Region 7 – 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (7-0) 15.4286, 2. Cols. Mifflin (6-1) 13.5408, 3. Massillon Washington (5-2) 13.5204, 4. Ashland (6-1) 11.25, 5. New Albany (4-3) 10.4714, 6. Canal Winchester (4-3) 9.95, 7. Boardman (4-3) 9.6912, 8. Pataskala Licking Hts. (5-2) 9.5643, 9. Whitehall-Yearling (4-3) 8.4071, 10. Cols. Northland (4-3) 7.6587, 11. Westerville South (3-4) 7.5929, 12. North Canton Hoover (3-4) 7.5

Region 8 – 1. Cin. La Salle (5-2) 19.7714, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (7-0) 19.1364, 3. Cin. Anderson (7-0) 18.6977, 4. Sidney (7-0) 17.4214, 5. Day. Belmont (7-0) 15.0332, 6. Harrison (5-2) 12.9857, 7. Chillicothe (5-2) 12.6214, 8. Trenton Edgewood (5-2) 11.9, 9. Troy (5-2) 11.1143, 10. Ashville Teays Valley (5-2) 9.7643, 11. Marion Harding (5-2) 9.0087, 12. Morrow Little Miami (5-2) 7.5357

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Canfield (7-0) 20.5214, 2. Tallmadge (6-1) 16.1912, 3. Medina Buckeye (7-0) 14.9571, 4. Alliance (6-1) 14.5857, 5. Akron East (6-1) 14.1919, 6. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (6-1) 12.5786, 7. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (5-2) 12.0786, 8. Chardon (6-1) 11.7973, 9. Chagrin Falls Kenston (5-2) 10.7571, 10. Aurora (3-4) 10.75, 11. Peninsula Woodridge (6-1) 9.8214, 12. Warren Howland (4-3) 8.9177

Region 10 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (6-1) 17.9286, 2. Clyde (7-0) 17.4571, 3. Bay Village Bay (7-0) 17, 4. Parma Padua Franciscan (6-1) 16.3857, 5. Sandusky (7-0) 13.05, 6. Hunting Valley University School (5-2) 11.4643, 7. Mansfield Senior (5-2) 9.55, 8. Rocky River (4-3) 7.4429, 9. Bowling Green (3-4) 6.5429, 10. Cle. Glenville (4-3) 6.1349, 11. Parma Hts. Holy Name (3-4) 6.0357, 12. Cle. East Technical (4-3) 6.0

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Marion-Franklin (7-0) 16.855, 2. Bellefontaine (6-1) 15.5929, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (6-1) 14.6571, 4. New Philadelphia (7-0) 14.6357, 5. Granville (6-1) 14.5929, 6. Dresden Tri-Valley (6-1) 13.1357, 7. Jackson (6-1) 12.1286, 8. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-2) 11.9885, 9. Cols. Independence (5-1) 11.9167, 10. The Plains Athens (6-1) 9.2714, 11. Hillsboro (5-2) 8.8786, 12. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-4) 8.2872

Region 12 – 1. Trotwood-Madison (7-0) 19.2357, 2. Franklin (6-1) 16.2286, 3. Goshen (7-0) 12.6286, 4. New Richmond (6-1) 11.0714, 5. Kettering Archbishop Alter (6-1) 10.9714, 6. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-2) 10.6857, 7. Day. Dunbar (5-2) 10.3304, 8. Celina (5-2) 9.8429, 9. Bellbrook (4-3) 9.2714, 10. Wapakoneta (4-3) 9.15, 11. Elida (5-2) 8.8071, 12. Day. Chaminade Julienne (5-2) 7.9863

http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_OHSAA.jpg

Staff Report

Reach the Ohio School Athletic Association at (614) 267-2502.

Reach the Ohio School Athletic Association at (614) 267-2502.