Third Grade Green wins Super Bowl title

HUBER HEIGHTS — Northmont Pee Wee Football Third Grade Green completed the regular season with an 8-0 record and was the only undefeated team in the third grade.

Their regular season included an offense that had scored 208 points and a defense that had given up only 40 points; no team had scored more and no team had given up fewer. In addition, this team boasted an astonishing 5 shutouts. Offensive Coordinators were Tom Slentz and Mike Davis with Defensive Coordinators of Jaysen Knick and Will Brown.

Twelve teams competed in the postseason playoffs in a single elimination tournament with the hopes of advancing and competing in the Super Bowl. Northmont entered the tournament as the No.1 seed and had a bye in the first round of the playoffs. The next two games would result in shutouts against Lebanon Maroon and Centerville Black. Third Grade Green was Super Bowl bound.

On Saturday, November 5, the Third Grade Green Northmont Wee Bolts faced Centerville White (former Super Bowl Champs) in the GCYC (Gem City Youth Conference) Super Bowl.

Northmont started the game with the ball and went three and out in its opening possession. Centerville had done its homework. The Elks managed to march down the field on their opening drive and put the ball in the end zone, making the score 7-0. However, the Bolts would not be denied and bounced back two plays later with a 60-yard TD run by quarterback Santana Keys. The extra point failed making the score 7-6 with Centerville still leading.

The Thunderbolt defense would make a stop inside their own 20-yard line on the following series with a tackle made by Carter Davis. Again, two plays later, Santana Keys broke through several tackles with a wave of blockers and scampered for another TD; this one for 70 yards. Again, the extra point conversion failed but Northmont was now leading 12-7. The Centerville Elks fought back, prior to the end of the first half, and scored again making the halftime score 13-12 with Centerville leading by one and receiving the ball first at the start of the second half.

Halftime adjustments were made and Northmont stopped Centerville on its opening drive, forcing a punt. Clock management became the utmost of importance and Northmont sustained a 16-play drive. Northmont found its groove and marched down the length of the field with carries by Carter Davis, Santana Keys, Jared Hellstrom, and a pass completion from Keys to Davis for a first down. The Bolts, now inside the 10-yard line and knocking on Centerville’s door, punched it in the end zone with the offensive line battling it out and opening a whole for lead blockers on a Power I Right 44 Double Iso for a 2-yard TD carry by Connor Slentz, bringing the Bolts back on top with a lead of 18-13.

The Elks had a little more than 4 minutes to work the length of the field. Additional defensive adjustments were made and the Elks found themselves in a 4th and long situation due to tackles made by Lucas Horn and Dylan Stevens. The Elks hopes were kept alive by narrowly converting a first down. Moore, Keys, Braden, Thomas, and Oglesby made crucial stops that brought up another 4th and long. Stopping the Elks on the next play would ensure a win. The Elks attempted to break free to the outside but Jared Hellstrom came out of nowhere and blasted the runner for a stop well short of the first down. The stadium erupted; the Bolts were victorious!

The Northmont Wee Bolts proudly announce their 2016 Third Grade Green Super Bowl Champions.

Back Row (left to right): Tom Slentz (Head Coach), James Keys, Josh Hellstrom, Mike Davis (First Assistant), Caylin Nyberg, Will Brown (Assistant Defensive Coordinator), Christina Hendricks, Jaysen Knick (Head Defensive Coordinator), Randy Thomas II, Josh Horn, Daniel Glenn. Middle Row (left to right): Colin Allen, Danaya Glenn, Dakota Joslin, Jordyn Wright, Ricky Braden, Jr., Raina Hogstrom, Carter Davis, Savannah Clark, Matthew White, Rylie Meeds, Connor Slentz, Katey Schneider, Printiss Moore, Eavy Clark, Hunter Johnsman. Front Row kneeling (left to right): Lacie Knick, Dylan Stevens, Gauge Griffin, Jaydyn Oglesby, Lucas Horn, Santana Keys, Jared Hellstrom, Malachi Brown, Randy Thomas III, Wyatt Smith, Allen "Trey" Gragg. Seated at front (left to right): Aubrey Nyberg and Teighlor Danes. (Not Pictured: Lily Fischer). Photo by Amber Stevens