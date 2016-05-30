Champen and Leedy named ‘Athletes of the Month’

ENGLEWOOD — Christian Champen and Clara Leedy, both senior members of the Northmont’s varsity track teams, were recently selected as the Northmont Rotary’s Athletes of the Month for the month of May.

In addition to outstanding athletic performance in pole vault and track, Champen makes significant contributions to the school as well as to the entire Northmont community and is an excellent student. He recently set pole vault records for Northmont and the Greater Western Ohio Conference.

Leedy is a senior on Northmont’s varsity girls track team. The award recognizes Leedy’s contributions on the track, in the classroom, and in the school community as well as our local community at large.

The Sports Medicine Center at Good Samaritan North Health Center co-sponsors this award in conjunction with the Northmont Rotary.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Christian Champen is pictured receiving his Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. of Samaritan North Family Physicians, Inc. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2016/05/web1_Champen_AOM.jpg Christian Champen is pictured receiving his Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. of Samaritan North Family Physicians, Inc. Photo submitted Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. presents Clara Leedy the Athlete of the Month award, which is jointly sponsored by the Northmont Rotary and The Sports Medicine Center at Good Samaritan North Health Center. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2016/05/web1_Leedy_AOM.jpg Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. presents Clara Leedy the Athlete of the Month award, which is jointly sponsored by the Northmont Rotary and The Sports Medicine Center at Good Samaritan North Health Center. Photo submitted

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

