Softball team wins first two in Florida

FT. WALTON BEACH, FL — Northmont’s varsity fast-pitch softball team opened it annual spring break trip to Florida’s Ft. Walton Beach by posting a 4-1 victory over Central Hardin (Kentucky) High School.

The Lady Bolts generated six hits and committed no errors.

Erin Mangen doubled in the fourth inning and scored on a fielder’s choice to tie the game 1-1. In the fifth inning Cassy Lewis drew a walk followed by a single by Anna Mangen. The next batter hit into a fielder’s choice. Taylor Hoover singled to score Lewis and Erin Mangen doubled to drive-in Anna Mangen and Hoover.

Pitcher Mallory Woods pitched 6 and 2/3 innings but got injured with one out remaining. She struck out five, walked four and scattered eight hits. Whitney Fiedler got the final out in relief.

NMT 000 130 0 – 4 6 0

CEN 001 000 0 – 1 8 0

In the next game Northmont posted a 3-2 win over Apollo (Kentucky) High School. Fiedler pitched 7 innings with four strikeouts, three walks, hit one batter and scattered five hits.

In the third inning Erin Mangen singled and after an out Northmont drew three walks. Lizzie and Emily Ritchie and Cassy Lewis each drew a walk with Lewis getting a RBI for forcing Mangen in with the first run. Melissa Bardonaro drove in Lizzie Ritchie by hitting into a fielder’s choice. Anna Mangen lofted a fly ball down the left field line that was misplayed that allowed Emily Ritchie to score.

“We still have a lot to work on. Communication definitely has to be improved,” said Coach Kris Mangen. “We are still trying to find who is going to play in certain spots, so we are kind of a work in progress. We have to build our confidence because I think a lot of the girls are questioning their abilities. If they make an error they need to learn how to shake it off. Right now they are dwelling on errors way too long.”

NMT 030 000 0 – 3 2 0

APO 001 001 0 – 2 5 1

