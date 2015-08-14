Boys golf places 4th at Greenville

GREENVILLE — The Northmont boys golf team Thursday competed at the Greenville Invitational at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

“The weather was perfect and the course was in immaculate shape. The greens were fast and driving the ball accurately was a must on the many tree and water lined holes,” said Northmont Coach Nathan Hannahan.

Northmont posted a team score of 346 to finish 4th out of the 15 team field, the Thunderbolts best finish to date.

Leading the way for the Bolts was senior Luke Knapke with a round of 83. Senior Shawn Richards finished with an 86. Sophomore Drew Johnson added a round of 87 on a team led by four seniors. Seniors Ben Sage and Wesley Kincaid tied with scores of 90 to round out the scoring.

“Freshman Alec Avdakov played several good holes today, and gained valuable tournament experience en route to a 102,” Hannahan added.

Beavercreek’s Drew Prater was the tournament medalist as he shot a five-over-par 77.

Beavercreek won the invitational with a score of 318, Fairfield was second with a 335, Troy was third with a 339, Northmont was fourth with a 346, and Versailles finished fifth with a 350. Tippecanoe finished sixth with a 357, Russia was seventh with a 359, Greenville and Piqua tied for eighth with a 373, and Arcanum finished 10th with a 395. Sidney finished 11th with a 396, Covington was 12th with a 420, Van Wert was 13th with a 421, Fairborn was 14th with a 451, and West Carrollton finished 15th with a 631.

The varsity golf team is back in action next week when Northmont heads to Troy on August 18 at Miami Shores. The Thunderbolts will open league play against Fairmont on August 19 at Beavercreek Golf Course.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com

Greenville Invitational 1. Beavercreek 318 2. Fairfield 335 3. Troy 339 4. Northmont 346 5. Versailles 350 6. Tippecanoe 357 7. Russia 359 8. Greenville 373 9. Piqua 373 10. Arcanum 395 11. Sidney 396 12. Covington 420 13. Van Wert 421 14. Fairborn 451 15. West Carrollton 631

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

