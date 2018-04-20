GMVWA All-Area Wrestling Teams

DAYTON — The following wrestlers have been named to the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association All-Area team for 2018:
106 pounds
First Team Matt Motter Butler
Second Team Kaileigh Nuessgen Beavercreek
113 pounds
First Team Josh Suddeth Butler
Second Team Collin Lovett Miamisburg
120 pounds
First Team Mason Kleinberg Springboro
Second Team Logan Hoskins Butler
126 pounds
First Team Bailey Suddeth Butler
Second Team Joe Pascale Troy
132 pounds
First Team Ronnie Pietro Butler
Second Team Andrew Knick Northmont
138 pounds
First Team Gavin Bell Beavercreek
Second Team Gavin Fogel Fairmont
145 pounds
First Team Austin Mullins Wayne
Second Team Ian Heiland Beavercreek
152 pounds
First Team Drew Wiechers Centerville
Second Team Jestin Love Butler
160 pounds
First Team Nevan Snodgrass Fairmont
Second Team Shane Shoop Troy
170 pounds
First Team Ethan Cyrette Butler
Second Team Jacob Yost Springfield
182 pounds
First Team Jansen Love Butler
Second Team Sebastian Beachler Miamisburg
195 pounds
First Team Dylan Moran Northmont
Second Team Nick Coyle Butler
220 pounds
First Team Joe Cochran Springfield
Second Team Bradley Smith Beavercreek
285 pounds
First Team Jacob Padilla Wayne
Second Team Jacob Charette Centerville
Mat Poll Champ
Butler
Coach of Year
Mark Peck Butler
Wrestler of Year
Joe Cochran Springfield
