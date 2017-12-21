Celebrate the birth of Jesus this Christmas

To the Editor:

Two thousand years ago a baby named Jesus was born. His birth we are presently celebrating. He was a real baby and yet His birth is recognized the world over. Calendars around the world date the Common Era as starting with His birth. There is a similarity between that baby and every baby ever born. But there is an infinite dissimilarity between that baby and every baby ever born. The similarity and the dissimilarity are both because of his parentage. The story of his birth is found in Luke 1:26-35. It tells the story of an angel telling a young virgin she is going to have a baby. She questions that because she is a virgin. The angel explains in verse 35, “…The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee, and the power of the Highest shall overshadow thee: therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God.” That baby was conceived, a real conception, in His mother’s womb. He was born of a human being, He has a real human nature, He is human. He can identify with you and me. He can represent you and I. No angel or animal can. He must be and He is human. He has that in common with you and me.

The dissimilarity is in His Father. The Holy Spirit, the third person of the Trinity, fertilized the egg of that young virgin so that that baby was truly the Son of God. He not only is man, He also has the very nature of God, He is God.

We inherited from our father, Adam, a sinful nature and the guilt of his sin. The Holy Judge has a case against us. But He has no case against Jesus because He never sinned and inherited no guilt. Being guiltless, He can represent guilty man. Being God He is of infinite worth so He can represent all men.

Through Him you can have forgiveness of sin and be at peace with God. Celebrate His birth by going to church this Christmas.

Yours, a wretched sinner saved by grace

Charles Arnett

Union