F.I.S.H. happenings

We at Northmont F.I.S.H. welcome another year. The past year was very busy, we helped families in our community with food, gift cards, clothing and Christmas gifts. We are able to work in the community due to the charity of our sponsors and the dedication of the volunteers; this is a wonderful place to work.

We gave 173 Harvest food baskets and 218 Christmas Food baskets. Many of our families went to the Christmas Store to select gift for their family and others were adopted by individual sponsors. The participation and team work makes a great impact on the holidays.

The Northmont residents are allowed to call in for an appointment to receive a food basket every 60 days. Call Candy at 836-4807 to get on the schedule.

The clothes closet is a great asset to the Organization. The Northmont residents chose 17,807 pieces of clothing for their families in the 2017 year. The clothing comes from donations and given to families free of charge, we see your donations at work enhancing the lives of so many.

The office is open every day from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. If you have questions, donations, or are a resident needing help with food please call. Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 102 Englewood, Ohio 45322. Donations may be dropped off at 265 Smith Drive, Englewood, Ohio.

Please remember us in your next sponsorship program.

http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_CandyGauldin-1.jpg