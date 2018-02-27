Workshop for property owners held

ENGLEWOOD — More than 30 property owners attended a workshop at Englewood City Hall on February 22 to learn how to file a formal property value appeal to the county’s Board of Revision (BOR).

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith is hosting these sessions around the county to assist property owners interested in appealing their property’s value.

“We host these informational sessions every time we update property values to help property owners learn more about the appeal process,” said Keith. “We try to go above and beyond to educate property owners about how to file an appeal.”

The Board of Revision (BOR) is a quasi-judicial body in county government and is responsible for conducting hearings to determine the taxable value of property. It allows individuals to present evidence to suggest a need for a change in a property’s value. Representatives from the County Treasurer, County Commission president and County Auditor sit on the board.

Upon completion of the 2017 update of property values, all final property values were released in December. Property owners received a notice of their final property value in the mail. The final values can also be viewed online today at www.mcrealestate.org. Although the final values have been released, there is still time for property owners to file a formal appeal with the Board of Revision before the April 2 deadline.

More than 800 property owners have already filed an appeal with the Board of Revision this year. More than half of those property owners took advantage of the opportunity to submit the filing online at www.mc-bor.org.

Keith is hosting three more information sessions at locations around Montgomery County in March to provide property owners a chance to receive additional information, ask questions and talk with staff about the formal review process.

March 1 from 6-7p.m. at the Miamisburg Community Center, 305 E. Central Avenue, Miamisburg.

March 6 from 6-7p.m. at the Kettering City Building, 3600 Shroyer Road, Kettering.

March 8 from 6-7p.m. at the Washington Township Recreation Center, 965 Miamisburg Centerville Road.

Property owners can visit www.mc-bor.org for more information about the Board of Revision and for a listing of informational workshops.

Real Estate Director Doug Trout and Board of Revision Hearing Officer Alonzo Edmonds speak with residents at Englewood City Hall. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/02/web1_Workshop.jpg Real Estate Director Doug Trout and Board of Revision Hearing Officer Alonzo Edmonds speak with residents at Englewood City Hall. Contributed photo