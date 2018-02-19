Polk Grove sets Day of Caring brunch

BUTLER TWP. — Polk Grove United Church of Christ will be hosting a Day of Caring pancake brunch on Sunday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Help the needy while enjoying all you can eat pancakes and sausage, juice and coffee. Back by popular demand is the Polk Grove omelet bar. Tickets at the door are $6 for adults and $4 for senior citizens and children under 12. One hundred percent of all ticket sales will be donated to the foodbank and Emergency Housing Coalition.

A huge silent auction featuring autographed sports and Hollywood memorabilia will be held from 10 a.m. to noon with a live auction at 1 p.m. featuring tools, jewelry, kid’s games, silver coins, gift certificates and gift baskets.

Meet former Ohio State and Cincinnati Bengals fullback Pete Johnson.

Polk Grove is located at 9190 Frederick Pike at National Road. Phone (937) 890-1821.

