Historic Photo of the Month

Shadows of the past

Staff Report

Ghostly shadows of hand tools that are currently visible on the glass shelves of a display case in the southeast corner of the Randolph Township Historical Society History Center.


ENGLEWOOD — So far no one has reported a ghost at the Randolph Township Historical Society History Center, but the past casts a shadow.

These ghostly figures are shadows of more substantial old hand tools on the glass shelves of the display case in the southeast corner of the room.

The Randolph Township Historical Society meets the second Wednesday of each month at the History Center at 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood. The February and March meetings will be at 1 p.m., and in April the meetings will move to 7 p.m.

Guests are welcome at the meetings at the History Center, 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood, as well as at the talk immediately afterward.

