Tobin earns doctorate

COLUMBUS — Stephen “Kip” Tobin, a 1991 graduate of Northmont High School, has recently earned his Ph.D. degree in Latin American Literatures and Cultures from The Ohio State University.

Kip is the son of Alice and Jim Tobin, formerly of Englewood, who currently live in The Villages, FL.

Kip and his fiancée Patricia, who also earned her Ph.D. in the same department this year, are moving to Los Angeles, CA this summer, where they will both begin teaching in the Spanish and Portuguese department at UCLA.