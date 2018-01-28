Zink discusses Latchkey Program

ENGLEWOOD — Chris Zink, Northmont High School faculty member and participant in the Northmont District Leadership Academy, provided the Northmont Rotary Club with an update on the Latchkey Program offered through Northwood Elementary School.

In his role as Principal Intern in the “Grow Our Own” initiative with the Leadership Academy, he is responsible for helping to develop the Latchkey Program at Northwood. Open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on school days, this program provides a structured environment for children that are dropped off before and/or picked up later after school.

Operated at the building level by individual elementary schools in the Northmont District, Zink coordinates Northwood’s Latchkey activities. In addition to securing the necessary staffing and facilities, he seeks to improve the program and include educational events. Further he is hoping to gather donations of items (arts and crafts supplies, board games, Play Dough, etc.) that can be used in the program.

Anyone wishing to learn more about the program or to get more information can contact Zink at (937) 239-4903 or czink@northmontschools.net.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

