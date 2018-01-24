Gudorf addresses Northmont Rotary

ENGLEWOOD — Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, spoke to the Northmont Rotary about recent activities in downtown Dayton.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership, is dedicated to making downtown Dayton a better place to live, work and visit. Working with downtown property owners, businesses and residents, it provides strategic planning, business development and marketing services to grow and strengthen our downtown.

An example of this collaboration is the planned development of the Fire Blocks District. Nestled in a vibrant work/live district of restaurants, retail, fitness and entertainment, The Fire Blocks Lofts are just the beginning of a new plan to revitalize the Fire Blocks District, bringing the past and present together.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Downtown Dayton Partnership President Sandy Gudorf discussed strategic planning, business development and marketing services to grow and strengthen downtown during the recent meeting of the Northmont Rotary Club. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_SandyGudorf_Rotary.jpg Downtown Dayton Partnership President Sandy Gudorf discussed strategic planning, business development and marketing services to grow and strengthen downtown during the recent meeting of the Northmont Rotary Club. Photo by Mike Barrow, M.D.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.