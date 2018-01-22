CLAYTON — From January 17 – 19 the Northmont DECA Chaptered partnered with AAA and Safe Communities to educate the students in the high school about the threats of distracted driving, drugged and drinking driving, and defensive driving.

During the week students had the ability to drive a simulator giving them real world experience with distracted driving. Along with that students had the opportunity to put on the drunk goggles and try simple tasks and see what drinking will do to impair their vision.

Students were also encouraged to sign the pledge to not text and drive and information was available on all these topics for students to grab and take with them.

“This was another fantastic event planned by Naomi, Emily, and Julia to go along with the ‘Northmont Drives it Home’ campaign,” said Northmont DECA Advisor Eric Wagner. “It was amazing to be able to partner with two fantastic organizations as well to give our students real world experiences to educate them about the threats of getting behind the wheel while being distracted, drunk, or drugged and hope that they take something away from the week to not want to do that. This is an excellent addition to our already winter driving education, and our future topic of routine car maintenance.”

Pictured left to right, front row: Julia Presley, Emily Frantz, and Naomi Admasu. Back row: Kara Hitchens, Aimee Hickey, Laura Cruea, and David Garcia. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_DECA-1.jpg Pictured left to right, front row: Julia Presley, Emily Frantz, and Naomi Admasu. Back row: Kara Hitchens, Aimee Hickey, Laura Cruea, and David Garcia. Contributed photo

Teens learn about the threats of distracted driving