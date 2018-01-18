DeFries addresses Northmont Rotary

ENGLEWOOD — Bill DeFries, CEO of Copp Integrated Systems, recently spoke with the Northmont Rotary.

A business committed to security, Copp works with healthcare, educational institutions, law enforcement, businesses, and the government to integrate surveillance, access control, crime fighting software, A/V and fire alarm systems.

While DeFries is committed to leading Copp into the newest era of systems management, he is passionate about supporting veterans of our military service. Through his ownership of Beef O’Brady’s and as an individual and former U.S. Marine, he has made it a priority to support our veterans and to make sure that they understand that America appreciates their service.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Bill DeFries, CEO of Copp Integrated Systems and owner of an area Beef O’Brady’s, recently addressed the Northmont Rotary Club about security services Copp Integrated Systems offers. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_BillDeFries.jpg Bill DeFries, CEO of Copp Integrated Systems and owner of an area Beef O’Brady’s, recently addressed the Northmont Rotary Club about security services Copp Integrated Systems offers. Photo by Mike Barrow, M.D.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

