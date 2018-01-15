Slick roads result in accidents

UNION — Falling temperatures led to roads becoming slick again Monday night and resulted in two separate crashes on Sweet Potato Ridge Road.

One motorist left the roadway just west of Deubner Drive and struck a decorative split rail fence in the 3400 block. Just of S. Old Mill Road another motorist lost control and struck a utility pole.

Union Police attributed both accidents to motorists driving too fast for the road conditions.

Colder air moves in tonight behind and arctic front. Temperatures will drop to about 3 degrees, and wind chill values will range between -10 and -15 degrees.

Northmont City Schools will be on a two hour delay Tuesday morning.

It will be cold through the middle part of the week, but another January thaw is on the way by next weekend.

A motorist struck a decorative concrete split rail fence at 3473 Sweet Potato Ridge Road early Monday evening. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_Crash_2-1.jpg A motorist struck a decorative concrete split rail fence at 3473 Sweet Potato Ridge Road early Monday evening. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest A second driver left the roadway and struck a utility pole just west of S. Old Mill Road. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_Crash_1-1.jpg A second driver left the roadway and struck a utility pole just west of S. Old Mill Road. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest