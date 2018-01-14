Selhorst named Rotary Student of Month

ENGLEWOOD — Recently, the Northmont Rotary recognized Kyle Selhorst as the Northmont Rotary Student of the Month.

Selhorst, an Eagle Scout, was an active member of Boy Scouts for 11 years until he aged out. In addition to his Eagle Scout Project to clear out honeysuckle at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, he also held other leadership positions throughout his time with the troop. This included serving as Patrol Leader for a group of fifth and sixth graders who were new to scouting.

Ranked in the top fifth percentile of his class with a 4.0 GPA, he has earned 20 hours of college credit while still attending high school.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Kyle Selhorst is shown with Mrs. Sheree Coffman, student assistance counselor at Northmont High School. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_KyleSelhorst.jpg Kyle Selhorst is shown with Mrs. Sheree Coffman, student assistance counselor at Northmont High School. Photo by Mike Barrow, M.D.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.