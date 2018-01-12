Career fair to feature military friendly employers

DAYTON — Military Veterans Resource Center invites all job seeking veterans to attend the fifth annual “New Year, New Career,” military career fair, on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.

The career fair is free of charge for attendees and will feature more than 40 of Miami Valley’s top employers. The event will take place at the Hope Hotel & Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center, located at 10823 Chidlaw Road adjacent to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Companies across industries will be looking for qualified veterans to fill immediate openings,” said Len Proper, executive director of Military Veterans Resource Center. “Last year, more than 100 military job seekers attended. “Many received interview invitations on the spot and were quickly hired.”

Participants should bring their resume and be prepared to speak with potential employers about their skill sets and experiences. Professionals will also be on hand to review resumes and help attendees with their interview skills.

Veterans interested in attending the career fair can pre-register by contacting Kelley Koons at 937-329-9559, or kelley.koons@milvetsrc.org.

Military Veterans Resource Center is a non-profit organization that helps veterans develop self-reliance and independence by providing access to the resources they need to successfully manage their lives. The organization is based in Columbus and operates four centers throughout Ohio.

The “New Year, New Career,” military career fair, on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 at the Hope Hotel & Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center, located at 10823 Chidlaw Road adjacent to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_MilitaryResourceCenter.jpg The “New Year, New Career,” military career fair, on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 at the Hope Hotel & Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center, located at 10823 Chidlaw Road adjacent to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Staff Report

For additional information, please visit www.milvetsrc.org.

For additional information, please visit www.milvetsrc.org.