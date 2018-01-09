Evil, or just bad press?

SPRINGFIELD — On January 14 at 2 p.m. in the clubhouse of the Ohio Masonic Home, historian Earl Nicodemus will present “the mostly true story of Simon Girty.” Was Girty a hero or a villain, a traitor or a patriot? Nicodemus would be the first to say it depends on which side of the war you were on and whose version of the stories you listen to.

This program is part of the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association’s ongoing mission to bring the history of our area alive. Admission is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available. Signs placed at the entrance to the Masonic Home will direct you to the clubhouse. Please visit our Facebook page for updates and more information.

Perhaps more than any other American frontiersman, Simon Girty earned a reputation for cold-bloodedness and brutality. This evil portrait of the man was perpetuated in Zane Grey novels and in history books. And yet, 200 years after his death, Girty is memorialized by the state of Pennsylvania with a plaque outside a small cemetery in Greenfield.

So, what’s going on?

Simon Girty (1741 – February 18, 1818) was an American colonial of Scots-Irish ancestry who served as a liaison between the British and their Native American allies during the American Revolution.