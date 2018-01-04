Historic Photo of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — While American servicemen were fighting World War II, their families did their part at home.

Beginning in January 1942, food and other items were rationed, limiting the amounts that could be purchased at one time. This not only saved food, rubber and such for the war effort but kept the wealthy from stocking up and driving the price out of reach of others.

Every individual received books of ration stamps. In addition to the money for the item, the purchaser had to hand over a specific number of stamps, and if the stamps for the month had been used up, the merchant was not supposed to sell the item to the person.

So important were these stamps that when a Sunday School teacher asked preschoolers to draw a picture of Noah’s Ark, every one of them, who remembered no pre-war existence, included ration books in the figures’ hands.

After V-J Day, many families put the unused and now unneeded stamps in drawers or attics. The ones on display at the RTHS History Center were issued to the family of member Shirley Whiting.

The History Center, 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood, is open by special appointment from November through March. Call 832-8358 to make arrange a visit.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Randolph Township Historical Society meetings at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.

Books of ration stamps were issued to citizens during World War II. In addition to the money for the item, the purchaser had to hand over a specific number of stamps, and if the stamps for the month had been used up, the merchant was not supposed to sell the item to the person. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_RTHS006.jpg Books of ration stamps were issued to citizens during World War II. In addition to the money for the item, the purchaser had to hand over a specific number of stamps, and if the stamps for the month had been used up, the merchant was not supposed to sell the item to the person. Photo by Kay Dawson

They also served

Staff Report

Reach the Randolph Township Historical Society at (937) 832-8358. The History Center is located at 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood or visit the website www.rths.org.

Reach the Randolph Township Historical Society at (937) 832-8358. The History Center is located at 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood or visit the website www.rths.org.