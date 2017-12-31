Posted on by

Englewood Alzheimer’s Support Group to meet


Good Samaritan North Health Center is located at 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.


ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the second Tuesday of every month.

The meetings for January and February will be held Tuesday, January 9 and Tuesday, February 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Good Samaritan North (Main street entrance), 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Attend to share concerns and ideas on how to best help those with Alzheimer’s disease as well as caregivers. Information shared is kept confidential and attendance is free.

For more information – contact the Miami Valley Chapter Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.

