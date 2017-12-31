Englewood Alzheimer’s Support Group to meet

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the second Tuesday of every month.

The meetings for January and February will be held Tuesday, January 9 and Tuesday, February 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Good Samaritan North (Main street entrance), 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Attend to share concerns and ideas on how to best help those with Alzheimer’s disease as well as caregivers. Information shared is kept confidential and attendance is free.

For more information – contact the Miami Valley Chapter Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.

