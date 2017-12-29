LWV to host annual ‘Capitol Chat’ dinner

DAYTON — Once again, the League of Women Voters invites the community to Capitol Chat, an annual event that brings state representatives and senators from Montgomery and Greene counties to discuss what is happening in the Ohio Statehouse.

The January 25 event is dubbed ‘Governing & Gumbo’ and will be held at the Dayton Racquet Club located atop Kettering Tower. State Senators Peggy Lehner and Bob Hackett, and Representatives Jim Butler, Rick Perales, and Fred Strahorn plan to attend.

“We are pleased to have so many of our state legislators attend this casual and informative dinner event,” said Susan Hesselgesser, LWV executive director. “We expect our representatives will discuss the work of the committees on which they serve, including veteran affairs, criminal justice, Medicaid, human services, judiciary and insurance. We will also cover the all-important redistricting initiatives at both the grassroots and legislative levels.”

Along with a light soup and salad dinner, guests will have access to a COD bar while enjoying the great views of the city.

The Dayton Racquet Club is on the 29th floor at 40 North Main St. in downtown. Free parking is available in the Kettering Tower parking garage, accessible from Jefferson Street. The cost of this event is $50 and reservations are required. Questions? Contact the League of Women Voters at (937) 228-4041. Guests can reserve seats by sending their check to LWVGDA Education Fund, 127 North Ludlow, Dayton OH 45402 or online at lwvdayton.org.

“What better way to learn about Ohio politics than to talk directly with our elected officials,” said Hesselgesser. “Guests will gain not only an insiders’ knowledge of state politics, but a great meal and a renewed appreciation for the beauty of our city.”

The League of Women Voters invites the community to Capitol Chat on January 25 at the Dayton Racquet Club located atop Kettering Tower, 40 North Main St. in downtown Dayton.

The League of Women Voters has worked for 97 years to encourage active and informed participation in government, increase understanding of major public policy issues and influence public policy through education and advocacy. The League of Women Voters is political, non-partisan and never supports a political party or candidate. If you want more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with the League of Women Voters, please call the Dayton LWV Office, at (937)228-4041 or email league@lwvdayton.org

