Sorority celebrates holiday season

DAYTON — Laurette Gamma Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi celebrated the holiday season by gathering at member Ruth Galyon’s home for dinner provided by Ruth and Diane Morey.

A fun gift passing party game was part of the festivities. This is one of several social events that takes place for this non-academic sorority annually. These warm and friendly women welcome others who would like to become part of a supportive group who continue to learn through chapter programs, support charities and enjoy each other’s company.

Members take turns hosting meetings on the first and third Mondays of the month, with a summer break. If you are interested in attending to consider joining, please contact Evelyn at Coalt3145@gmail.com or (937) 623-7555.

Pictured are Laurette Gamma Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi officers for the 2017-2018 year: Joni Jankowski, corresponding secretary; Evelyn Coalt, vice president; Julie Klinke, president; Diane Morey, treasurer and Joyce Comer, recording secretary. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_LauretteGammaZeta.jpg Pictured are Laurette Gamma Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi officers for the 2017-2018 year: Joni Jankowski, corresponding secretary; Evelyn Coalt, vice president; Julie Klinke, president; Diane Morey, treasurer and Joyce Comer, recording secretary. Contributed photo