‘Focus’ sermon series to begin at Salem

CLAYTON — Salem Church of God will move into 2018 with a five-part sermon series titled “Focus,” which will closely study elements of “The Lord’s Prayer.”

The series schedule:

* Jan. 7: “Our Father in Heaven/Hallowed Be Your Name” – a teaching looking into the goodness of God.

* Jan. 14: “Your Kingdom Come/Your Will Be Done” – a study of how the Kingdom of God and the darkness of the world are at constant odds.

* Jan. 21: “Give Us This Day Our Daily Bread” – learning to trust God in the here and now.

* Jan. 28: “Forgive Us Our Debts As We Forgive Our Debtors” – realizing forgiveness is not about fairness and righting every wrong; it’s about doing whatever it takes to move a relationship forward.

* Feb. 4: “Lead Us Not Into Temptation/Deliver Us From Evil” – asking God to reveal the unhealthy thoughts, desires, habits and intentions that keep us from the life he offers.

Study journals accompanying the “Focus” series will be available for purchase.

Salem offers identical Sunday worship services at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The church is at 6500 Southway Road in Clayton. To learn more about the “Focus” series or the ministries of Salem Church of God, please visit salem.church or call (937) 836-6500.

The ‘Focus’ sermon series begins Jan. 7 and continues through Feb. 4 at Salem Church of God. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_Focus_logo.jpg The ‘Focus’ sermon series begins Jan. 7 and continues through Feb. 4 at Salem Church of God. Contributed photo