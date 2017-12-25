Northmont DECA Chapter addresses Rotary

ENGLEWOOD — On Tuesday December 12 Northmont DECA Advisor Eric Wagner and chapter members Grace Counts, Emily Howard, and Ryan Pullins presented to the Northmont Rotary during its weekly meeting.

During the presentation the DECA Chapter was able to highlight the positive things that the chapter is doing such as the projects they are completing, which include working with schools in the district and business partners in the community. Also, the chapter highlighted the success of the chapter during last school year, which included sending seven students to nationals and having two projects place first in the state of Ohio.

Along with highlighting the chapter, the DECA members were able to talk about their own personal success stories that the DECA Chapter and Marketing class has afforded them.

Anyone who is interested in partnering up with the Northmont DECA chapter or would like more information about the chapter can contact advisor Eric Wagner at ewagner@northmontschools.net.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Northmmont DECA members (left to right) Grace Counts, Ryan Pullins, Meredith Saylor, and Advisor Mr. Eric Wagner. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_DECA_group.jpg Northmmont DECA members (left to right) Grace Counts, Ryan Pullins, Meredith Saylor, and Advisor Mr. Eric Wagner. Photo by Dr. Mike Barrow, M.D.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

