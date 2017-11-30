Local business announces merger

BROOKVILLE — Locally owned Peters Cabinetry announced Monday that it will be merging with The Cabinet Merchant of Arcanum, effective January 1, 2018.

Peters Cabinetry fabricates and provides higher end custom residential cabinetry, commercial casework/millwork, and several lines of semicustom cabinets.

“By joining forces with The Cabinet Merchant, we will be able to better serve our customers who are needing quality cabinets, but aren’t necessarily looking to spend the money for custom”, says Gary Peters, president at Peters Cabinetry.

New Location

Along with the merger, Peters Cabinetry is planning to open a new full-service cabinet design center and showroom in Phillipsburg. The address is 2 North State Street which is the building where a Chase Bank was last located. They anticipate completing the renovation and opening in March of 2018.

About Peters Cabinetry

Peters Cabinetry has been providing custom cabinetry and architectural millwork in the greater Dayton area for nearly 30 years. The company typically handles projects from design to installation. The company began in a small 10×20 foot shed on the family farm with a desire for a home-based business. The business expanded throughout the years to its current 11,800 square foot facility.

About The Cabinet Merchant

The Cabinet Merchant is an Arcanum-based cabinet dealer specializing in kitchen and bath design using manufactured and semicustom cabinets, along with countertops and accessories. It is also a family owned company and have 15-plus years of experience in the industry.

Above is an example of the higher end custom residential cabinetry offered by Peters Cabinetry. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/11/web1_Cabinetry.jpg Above is an example of the higher end custom residential cabinetry offered by Peters Cabinetry. Contributed photo

Staff Report

For more information visit: www.peterscabinetry.com

