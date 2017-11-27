VAP builds care packages for St. Vincent

ENGLEWOOD — Team VAP, Value Added Packaging, Inc., located at 44 Lau Parkway, Englewood, spent their Thanksgiving Carry-In, on Giving Tuesday, building VAP Care Packages for St. Vincent de Paul.

The VAP Team worked hard the month prior and collected hundreds of needed items so each Team Member were able to make their own VAP Care Package and we were able to fill it with all the needed items for starter kits for women and children in the area who are just entering the homeless shelter.

“We hope our help will give a little support, love and care to those in need this Holiday Season,” said Mari Wenrick, VAP’s chief champion of culture. “It was so fun doing this and giving back together as a Team and what a great group of beautiful people we have here at Team VAP. Our Team has never been stronger!”

St. Vincent de Paul is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, faith-based organization that provides assistance, shelter, permanent housing and other services to more than 100,000 persons in need annually. Every year, St. Vincent:

● Provides 130,000 nights of shelter to approximately 4,000 homeless men, women and children.

● Successfully exist more than 1,300 homeless people to permanent housing.

● Feed more than 50,000 area households.

● Manages and provide case management services for 92 units of housing for very low-households.

● Assist more than 800 homeless persons transition to sustainable employment and permanent housing.

● Enable more than 1,000 area households avoid homelessness through emergency financial assistance.

● Provides 1,500 very low-income households with basic furniture.

VAP is a custom box manufacturer and packaging provider in the Tri-State Region. VAP believes in changing the way our customers buy packaging, so it is pain-free and seamlessly integrated in to their product and processes in a caring and cost-effective way. This allows our customers to focus on what they do best. VAP is a service company in a commodity world.

Learn more at vapmanaged.com

Value Added Packaging employees holding the Care Packages they assembled for St. Vincent de Paul. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/11/web1_VAP_carepackages.jpg Value Added Packaging employees holding the Care Packages they assembled for St. Vincent de Paul. Contributed photo

Staff Report

Reach Value Added Packaging at (937) 832-9595.

