Newburg addresses Rotary Club

ENGLEWOOD — Scott Newburg, head wrestling coach at Northmont High School, was the guest speaker at the Northmont Rotary.

Newburg reviewed some of the new rules and weight regulations for high school wrestlers. He also discussed his philosophy of coaching, which is to help create young men of integrity that will be good husbands, fathers, and citizens.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Scott Newburg (right) is shown with Rotary member Northmont Superintendent Tony Thomas. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/11/web1_Rotary_ScottNewburg.jpg Scott Newburg (right) is shown with Rotary member Northmont Superintendent Tony Thomas. Photo by Mike Barrow, M.D.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

