Newburg addresses Rotary Club


Staff Report

Scott Newburg (right) is shown with Rotary member Northmont Superintendent Tony Thomas.


Photo by Mike Barrow, M.D.

ENGLEWOOD — Scott Newburg, head wrestling coach at Northmont High School, was the guest speaker at the Northmont Rotary.

Newburg reviewed some of the new rules and weight regulations for high school wrestlers. He also discussed his philosophy of coaching, which is to help create young men of integrity that will be good husbands, fathers, and citizens.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

