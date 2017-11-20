Posted on by

Santa coming to Englewood


City to host annual Holiday Open House

Staff Report

Santa will arrive at the Englewood Government Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 25.


Photo by Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

ENGLEWOOD — The annual Holiday Open House Celebration will be held at the Englewood Government Center on Saturday, November 25.

The doors will open to the public at 6 p.m. Holiday music will be performed by the Englewood Civic Band beginning at 6:30 p.m. Santa will arrive to the holiday celebration at 7 p.m. Don’t forget to bring your camera.

Balloon animals will be available to children throughout the evening. Cookies will also be provided to those in attendance. Everyone is welcome to come join the festivities.

Photo by Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

