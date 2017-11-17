Chunduri joining North Dayton Primary Care

CLAYTON — Ramamohan Chunduri, MD, is joining North Dayton Primary Care, a practice of Premier Physician Network. Dr. Chunduri is an internal medicine physician who received his medical degree from Andhra Medical College in India. He went on to complete his residency in internal medicine at Good Samaritan Hospital. Dr. Chunduri has served the Dayton community for over 30 years.

North Dayton Primary Care is located at 7111 N. Main St. Suite 10, Clayton. Dr. Chunduri is accepting new patients and can be contacted by calling 937-277-2121.

About Premier Physician Network: Premier Physician Network is one of the largest groups of primary and specialty care practices in Southwest Ohio. More than 600 physicians and advanced practice providers make up this network throughout Greater Dayton and Northern Cincinnati. Premier Physician Network is part of Premier Health, which includes Miami Valley Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital Dayton, Atrium Medical Center and Upper Valley Medical Center.

