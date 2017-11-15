Tesh to headline event at Edison State

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation will welcome John Tesh to Edison State Community College as the entertainment for 20th annual Holiday Evening event. This year’s event will take place on Wednesday, November 29 at the Piqua Campus and is held annually to support student scholarship opportunities.

A four-time Emmy Award winner and two-time Grammy nominee, John Tesh has maintained a highly successful and varied career path that includes a 10-year run as anchor on Entertainment Tonight, a string of number one radio hits, and his popular nationally syndicated radio show.

John Tesh’s Grand Piano Christmas offers holiday favorites with Tesh’s signature style. Twenty-five years and 50 plus recordings into his multifaceted, ever-evolving musical career, John Tesh blends easy listening, classical, pop, and new age.

Proceeds from the evening will directly benefit the Edison Foundation Scholarship Fund to support Edison State students through scholarship opportunities.

“This is not just a one night event but rather a community effort to impact lives,” said Jim and Ginny Thompson, Co-Chairs of the Holiday Evening event. “Thanks to event sponsors and attendees, student scholarships made available through the Edison Foundation will continue to impact lives in our community.”

Presenting sponsors for the event include Edison State Community College, Emerson, and Premier Health/Upper Valley Medical Center.

Gold sponsors include AIM Media Midwest, Crayex Corporation, Fifth Third Bank, HORAN Marketing, Medical Mutual of Ohio, and The Robinson Fund of the Troy Foundation.

Silver sponsors include Acorn Society, Ferguson Construction, Dan and Jill Francis, Greenville National Bank, Doreen and Len Larson, Bettye and Ray Laughlin, The Paul G. Duke Foundation, Inc., Tom and Sandy Shoemaker and the Troy Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites, Unity National Bank, and Wayne Healthcare.

Bronze sponsors include Alvetro Orthodontics, Atlantis Quality Imprinted Sportswear, Robert and Ann Baird, Ed and Kay Curry, Stan Evans, French Oil Mill Machinery of the Piqua Community Foundation, Rick and Beth Hanes, Hartzell Propeller, Inc., Bill and Wanda Lukens, Miami Valley Centre Mall, Tom and Mardie Milligan, Paul Sherry Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Second National Bank, VPP Industries, Inc., and Wilson Health.

A limited number of tickets are available at $125 each and tend to sell out quickly. Each ticket purchased includes heavy hors de ‘oeuvres, wine, and admission to the show. Tickets may be purchased online at www.edisonohio.edu/holidayevening.

For more information, contact Julie Slattery by emailing jslattery@edisonohio.edu or call (937) 778-7805. The Edison Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

John Tesh’s Grand Piano Christmas at Edison State will feature holiday favorites with Tesh’s signature style. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/11/web1_JohnTesh.jpg John Tesh’s Grand Piano Christmas at Edison State will feature holiday favorites with Tesh’s signature style. Contributed photo