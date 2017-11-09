Concord to serve Thanksgiving dinner

ENGLEWOOD — Concord United Methodist Women will be serving a homemade Thanksgiving dinner with roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans, cranberry salad, rolls and desserts on Saturday November 11 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at Concord United Methodist Church, 1123 S. Main Street, Englewood. Tickets prices are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 3-10. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door. Carry out is available. Proceeds will go to toward mission projects. Call the church office at 836-3773 for more information.

