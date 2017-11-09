Posted on by

Concord to serve Thanksgiving dinner


ENGLEWOOD — Concord United Methodist Women will be serving a homemade Thanksgiving dinner with roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans, cranberry salad, rolls and desserts on Saturday November 11 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at Concord United Methodist Church, 1123 S. Main Street, Englewood. Tickets prices are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 3-10. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door. Carry out is available. Proceeds will go to toward mission projects. Call the church office at 836-3773 for more information.

http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/11/web1_ConcordUMC.jpg

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7:58 pm
Updated: 9:01 am. |    

F.I.S.H. needs donations for food pantry

F.I.S.H. needs donations for food pantry
11:46 am
Updated: 11:50 am. |    

T-Bolts lose in 1st round of playoffs

T-Bolts lose in 1st round of playoffs
1:13 pm |    

Candidates and issues on the Nov. 7 ballot

Candidates and issues on the Nov. 7 ballot