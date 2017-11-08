First Baptist Church to hold Christmas Bazaar

VANDALIA — A Christmas Bazaar will be held at The Hangar at First Baptist Church, 615 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 & 2. Hours are 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be a silent auction as well more than 25 direct sales representatives, craft vendors and baked good sellers. It’s the perfect place to do your Christmas shopping. The Café will be open both days.

Photo Mini Sessions by Emily Morgan are available by appointment. Sessions are $30 and include four poses that will be sent to customers by email. To schedule, call Janelle Bowman at (937) 367-6794 or email jbowman@fbcvandalia.net.

All proceeds benefit the Care4Kids programs that help meet the needs of children in the community.

http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/11/web1_ChristmasBazaar.jpg