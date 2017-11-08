Posted on by

First Baptist Church to hold Christmas Bazaar


Staff Report

VANDALIA — A Christmas Bazaar will be held at The Hangar at First Baptist Church, 615 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 & 2. Hours are 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be a silent auction as well more than 25 direct sales representatives, craft vendors and baked good sellers. It’s the perfect place to do your Christmas shopping. The Café will be open both days.

Photo Mini Sessions by Emily Morgan are available by appointment. Sessions are $30 and include four poses that will be sent to customers by email. To schedule, call Janelle Bowman at (937) 367-6794 or email jbowman@fbcvandalia.net.

All proceeds benefit the Care4Kids programs that help meet the needs of children in the community.

http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/11/web1_ChristmasBazaar.jpg

Staff Report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7:58 pm
Updated: 9:01 am. |    

F.I.S.H. needs donations for food pantry

F.I.S.H. needs donations for food pantry
11:46 am
Updated: 11:50 am. |    

T-Bolts lose in 1st round of playoffs

T-Bolts lose in 1st round of playoffs
1:13 pm |    

Candidates and issues on the Nov. 7 ballot

Candidates and issues on the Nov. 7 ballot